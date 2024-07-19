Servier earns the Best Place to Work certification in Hungary for 2024

(Adnkronos) – BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – – 19 July 2024 – Servier Hungary, a leading pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative therapies, has been awarded the prestigious Best Place to Work Certification in Hungary for its first participation.

The “Best Place to Work” certification is based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes employee surveys and an assessment of workplace policies, practices, and demographics. Servier Hungary was recognized for its exceptional employee satisfaction, innovative benefits, and strong commitment to employee development and well-being.

In a statement from Frédéric Fouilloux, Servier Hungary’s General Manager, he said, “We are honored to receive this recognition from the Best Places to Work program. This is the confirmation of the very high engagement level of our employees. Empowering our team is the key foundation of our culture, and it’s rewarding to see this acknowledged internationally, by such prestigious award. We will continue to foster a supportive environment where every member feels valued, and can express their full potential. Congratulations to all our employees and thank you to the management team for their dedication and everyday support.”

Edina Bodó, HR Manager for Hungary at Servier, commented as well about this achievement, “Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we are committed to create a work environment that is both challenging and rewarding. Gaining Best Places to Work certificate is a huge positive endorsement of our workplace culture and employee engagement in Servier Hungary. A big thank you to all our employees for their dedication. We will continue to foster an inspiring environment where our team can thrive.”

Servier Hungary’s dedication to fostering a positive work environment is reflected in its holistic approach to employee care and development. From flexible working conditions and comprehensive benefits to continuous training and mentorship opportunities, Servier Hungary supports its employees at every stage of their career.

