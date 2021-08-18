Afghanistan, giornalista tv respinta a lavoro: “Regime è cambiato”

(Adnkronos) – Una nota giornalista e presentatrice della tv afghana Tolo News, Shabnam Dawran, è stata respinta oggi quando si è presentata al lavoro. “Il regime è cambiato. Lei non ha il permesso di rimanere qui. Vada a casa”, le è stato detto all’ingresso della sede della radio televisione nazionale afghana. Lo ha raccontato la stessa giornalista in un video diffuso sul web. Dawran si era presentata con il suo badge d’ingresso, il capo coperto da un velo e un lungo abito.

Afghan journalist @shabnamdawran claims she is under threat of Taliban. And today she was not allowed to appear on national television, where she is busy covering news.

She called on the international community to assist her.@UN @NDSAfghanistan @shabanodawran @MoskaNiazay pic.twitter.com/gY19SGLD21

— Mohammad Agha Ibrahimkhail (@M_Ibrahimkhail) August 18, 2021